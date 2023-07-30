ROCHESTER, Minn.-The last day of this year's Olmsted County Fair featured a miniature horse and pony show. This is the first year that True North Miniature Horse Club has held a show at this fair. More than 30 miniature horses and ponies were part of this show. One of the big parts of the show involved judging miniature horses and ponies based on things like walking abilities as well as their looks. The top finishers received ribbons. Ronald Henry, the club's vice president, said that miniature horses appeal to a wide range of people.
“There’s individuals eighties-nine-I know an individual, ninety-years-old, from Oklahoma that shows every year at the Iowa State Fair, so no matter what age you are, you can do it. I have a granddaughter that’s gonna be showing today and she’s only three-years-old, so it’s good for all people and it’s a fun thing," Henry said.
Another big part of the show involved judging how well little kids could ride the miniature horses and ponies. The club will have another show like this one in Lake Elmo on August 6th.