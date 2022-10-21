Military Appreciation Event at Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-A military appreciation event is happening this weekend at Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch. "Operation Welcome Home Fall Family Retreat" honors the military, both active service members and veterans, by giving them and their families a weekend filled with free activities. These activities include slingshotting pumpkins, making a scarecrow, and feeding coffee to Clyde the Camel. Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch Program Director Matthew Van Dixon said the event is a good way to give veterans the thanks they deserve.
"Most veterans and-and military men and women who serve currently...sometimes it’s-it’s a thankless job, and this is an opportunity for us to say, “we honor you here this weekend. We provide this whole experience at no cost to say ‘thank you.’”
Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch plans to have four to six events next year to honor the military and their families.