Based on recent trends, it appears likely that we'll see a milder stretch of weather across northern Iowa and southern Minnesota next week. This could mean high temperatures into the 30s for a few days, which would start to eat away at our current snowpack. According to the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day temperature outlook, there are high probabilities that much of the Upper Midwest will see temperatures above average for early to mid February.
Mild Temperatures Likely Next Week
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
