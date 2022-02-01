 Skip to main content
Mild Temperatures Likely Next Week

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook (2/1/22)

Based on recent trends, it appears likely that we'll see a milder stretch of weather across northern Iowa and southern Minnesota next week. This could mean high temperatures into the 30s for a few days, which would start to eat away at our current snowpack. According to the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day temperature outlook, there are high probabilities that much of the Upper Midwest will see temperatures above average for early to mid February.

