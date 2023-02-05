Mild temperatures expected through the middle of February

A nice, mild stretch of weather is in the forecast for the next several days across parts of the Upper Midwest. High temperatures are expected to be in the 20s and 30s, which will be about 5-15 degrees above average, depending upon the day.
For Rochester, MN, the average high on February 6 is 24° and is up to 27° by February 15. Meanwhile, the forecast highs will mostly be into the 30s, expect for a couple of days where highs will be closer to average.
With these mild temperatures in store, there will be plenty of snowmelt occurring, but also the ice on area lakes will melt and may break apart in spots. Keep this in mind before heading out onto the ice!