Mild temperatures expected through the end of August and into early September

Mild Temperature Outlook

The overall temperature outlook for the next couple of weeks is pointing towards mild conditions across the Upper Midwest. Average highs are in the mid 70s for the end of August, but we may be seeing temperatures in the upper 70s to lower middle 80s. No extreme heat waves are in sight, but warmer than normal conditions will likely prevail into early September.

