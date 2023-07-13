Midwest Regional Hosta Convention comes back to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Midwest Regional Hosta Convention is back in Rochester for the first time since 2012.
The convention brings Midwest hosta lovers together once a year to showcase new and old hosta hybrids.
Midwest Regional Hosta Society member Cindy Tomashek says, "It's about gathering together friends who are crazy about hostas like we are."
With more than 7,000 varieties of hostas available, there are many to choose from when deciding what to buy. Mom and dad may have bought Blue Angels in the past, but at the convention, you’ll find some unique twists on the plant.
Proclaimed “Hosta”holic Susy Olsen says, "You couldn't back in the day find hostas like this. So that's what's so exciting cause there's so many different interesting ones like I've never seen. This is a hosta. Yeah, it's not like what grandma used to have, they're hybridizing great ones all the time."
To go to the convention and visit the public portion of the event head to the Empire Event Center at the Best Western Rochester Hotel. If you want to register or join the Midwest Regional Hosta Society head to the society's website.