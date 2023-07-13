Midwest Regional Hosta Convention comes back to Rochester

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Scattered Thunderstorms Through Mid Evening, Some Strong...

Scattered storms will continue to develop and track southeast
across the area through the mid evening hours. Some will be
strong, capable of 3/4 inch hail and wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Locally heavy downpours can also be expected.

Seek shelter indoors should a storm near your location.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 3 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM CDT Friday through 3 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British
Columbia will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on
Friday. The sinking air associated with the cold front will push
smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will
result in poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on
Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south.
This alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Midwest Regional Hosta Convention comes back to Rochester

  • 0
Midwest Regional Hosta Convention
By: Maureen Dudley

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Midwest Regional Hosta Convention is back in Rochester for the first time since 2012.

The convention brings Midwest hosta lovers together once a year to showcase new and old hosta hybrids. 

Midwest Regional Hosta Society member Cindy Tomashek says, "It's about gathering together friends who are crazy about hostas like we are."

With more than 7,000 varieties of hostas available, there are many to choose from when deciding what to buy. Mom and dad may have bought Blue Angels in the past, but at the convention, you’ll find some unique twists on the plant.

Proclaimed “Hosta”holic Susy Olsen says, "You couldn't back in the day find hostas like this. So that's what's so exciting cause there's so many different interesting ones like I've never seen. This is a hosta. Yeah, it's not like what grandma used to have, they're hybridizing great ones all the time."

To go to the convention and visit the public portion of the event head to the Empire Event Center at the Best Western Rochester Hotel. If you want to register or join the Midwest Regional Hosta Society head to the society's website.

Recommended for you