Middle schoolers tested on civics during first North Iowa Civics Bee

MASON CITY, Iowa - Do you know the three branches of U.S. government? That was one of the questions during the first ever North Iowa Civics Bee.
To qualify, around 70 North Iowa middle school students submitted essays demonstrating their knowledge of civics, with the top 10 finalists chosen to compete at the bee, which was held at John Adams Middle School.
John Adams 8th grader Kaitlyn Thangaraj took home the top prize of $1,000, plus a trophy and national recognition. She feels being knowledgeable about the civics process is necessary.
"A lot of people don't recognize it for what it is. It helps you beyond academics because it's part of our world today, it's part of our government that runs us and how we run the government as well, being a Democratic government. It helps us to realize who we are and what we can do if we try."
As part of the competition, she shared her essay of adding 'armadillo bike lane dividers' to Mason City.
"I wanted to improve bike safety...I found that the armadillo lane dividers were so incredibly easy to install and cheap, and I thought they'd be a great addition to Mason City."
Mason City is one of 6 communities around the country launching their own civics bees as part of a national program promoted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Civic Trust Initiative.