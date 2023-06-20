Middle School Career Academy showing kids new job opportunities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For many kids, choosing a career path is one of their most impactful decisions - so it can be one they struggle to make.
Now, a group of organizations is coming together in an effort to make start the process earlier and make it easier for students.
Thanks to the Middle School Career Academy, local students entering 7th and 8th grade are able to learn about job opportunities they never knew existed.
The academy was a partnership between the Rochester Community and Technical College, Rochester Public Schools, Zumbro Education District Schools, the Minnesota Centers of Excellence, and the Southeast Service Cooperative.
Kids are able to learn about specific job paths in fields like health, IT, and agriculture.
Students work hands-on with employees from one of the fields - from partnered employers like Olmsted Medical Center.
Deenna Steinhaus, a representative of HealthForce Minnesota and event organizer, says now is the perfect age for the kids to start thinking about a career.
"Once they get into high school, that's really when they start to get that opportunity to choose different classes," she said. "For them to say 'Okay, I'm interested in a particular area. Am I going to choose a math class, a science class, an art course?'"
Steinhaus hopes the Career Academy, which runs until Friday, the 23rd, can return next year and become an annual event.
Event organizers also say if you have a young child at home, it's never too early to help them find their interests so they have an easier time choosing a career path in the future.