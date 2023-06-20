Middle School Career Academy showing kids new job opportunities

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Middle School Career Academy showing kids new job opportunities

  • Updated
  • 0
Middle School Career Academy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For many kids, choosing a career path is one of their most impactful decisions - so it can be one they struggle to make.

Now, a group of organizations is coming together in an effort to make start the process earlier and make it easier for students.

Thanks to the Middle School Career Academy, local students entering 7th and 8th grade are able to learn about job opportunities they never knew existed.

The academy was a partnership between the Rochester Community and Technical College, Rochester Public Schools, Zumbro Education District Schools, the Minnesota Centers of Excellence, and the Southeast Service Cooperative.

Kids are able to learn about specific job paths in fields like health, IT, and agriculture.

Students work hands-on with employees from one of the fields - from partnered employers like Olmsted Medical Center.

Deenna Steinhaus, a representative of HealthForce Minnesota and event organizer, says now is the perfect age for the kids to start thinking about a career.

"Once they get into high school, that's really when they start to get that opportunity to choose different classes," she said. "For them to say 'Okay, I'm interested in a particular area. Am I going to choose a math class, a science class, an art course?'"

Steinhaus hopes the Career Academy, which runs until Friday, the 23rd, can return next year and become an annual event.

Event organizers also say if you have a young child at home, it's never too early to help them find their interests so they have an easier time choosing a career path in the future.

