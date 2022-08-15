Michael's Restaurant demo causing traffic downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn.- If you're planning on heading to downtown Rochester prepare to give yourself some extra time. The demolition of the Michael's Restaurant could cause some traffic delays.
The sidewalk off of Broadway Avenue North is closed because of the demolition. The project is also overlapping with another project the city is working on.
That project is the downtown sidewalk project. The deteriorated brick inlay pattern is being replaced by an exposed concrete pattern. The sidewalk where Michael's was is closed so falling debris doesn't hit pedestrians. Traffic is being shifted over to give the construction workers space. The city's assistant engineer Tyler Niemeyer says there is a lane closure from Civic Center drive to 1st St and there will only be one lane southbound.
"The closure will go on for about six weeks. There is a possibility that might get extended to finish the sidewalk work in the areas that are facing south on Broadway," says Niemeyer. "So a little bit more disruption here this fall but by the time we get done, all the sidewalks will be reconstructed and it will be alot safer for pedestrians downtown."
The demolition is scheduled is to wrap up September 23.