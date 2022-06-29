Mexican man sent to federal prison for identity fraud in Howard County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Mexican man who tried to use fake documents to get a job in North Iowa is going to federal prison.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Alvaro Ortiz-Camarillo, 25, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of an identification document and misuse of a social security number. Prosecutors say Ortiz-Camarillo used a phony Social Security card with someone else’s name and Social Security number when he completed employment and tax forms in July 2021 at a business in Lime Springs.
Ortiz-Camarillo had been arrested and deported back to Mexico six times between April 2014 and October 2020 but Investigators say he claimed to be a U.S. citizen on his job application.
There is no parole in the federal prison system and Ortiz-Camarillo will spend three years on supervised release after completing his sentence.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel C. Tvedt and investigated by Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations.