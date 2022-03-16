Meth sending Eagle Grove man to federal prison

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A Wright County man gets more than 5 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine.
Celestin Loux, 64 of Eagle Grove, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and was sentenced Wednesday to five years and two months behind bars. He must also spend four years on supervised release following his federal prison term.
Law enforcement says Loux sold a total of 51.54 grams of methamphetamine to law enforcement in the course of three drug deals between December 2019 and February 2020. Loux was also arrested in November 2020 after a traffic stop where 14.39 grams of meth were found in his possession. Federal prosecutors also say Loux violated court orders on multiple occasions while on pre-trial release, including continued use of methamphetamine, possessing a firearm, and failing to comply with directives from his supervising probation officer.
This case was investigated by the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa DCI Laboratory.