Meth means probation for Worth County woman

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman gets probation after meth, mushrooms, and pot were discovered in Worth County.
Melissa Ann Hungerford, 37 of Manly, was sentenced Monday to three to five years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
Hungerford pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
She was arrested after a search of her home in September 2021. Law enforcement said it found over 32 grams of methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, a digital scale, and a handgun.