Meth, LSD, and marijuana land Mason City woman in jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman has been arrested for six drug crimes.
Annette Marie Pals, 49 of Mason City, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Thursday and is being held on $42,000 bond. Pals is charged with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine, possession of meth, possession of LSD, and possession of marijuana.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Pals delivered meth to an individual cooperating with law enforcement on three occasions in September and October 2022. Court documents state a large amount of meth, an amount of LSD, and an amount of marijuana was then found when deputies searched Pals’ home in October 2022.
Criminal charges against Pals were filed on Tuesday.