Meth and THC gummies send a Stewartville man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Stewartville man is sent to prison for meth and marijuana gummies.
Keith Allen Butler, 38, was arrested in March 2021 after being pulled over in Rochester for a broken license plate light. Police say they learned there was a Fillmore County warrant out for Butler due to him violating a protection order, so he was arrested and put in a squad car.
Officers say Butler then asked them to get his wallet and phone from his vehicle, which led to the discovery of 17 grams of methamphetamine, five THC gummies, and two digital scales.
Butler was charged with second-degree sale of drugs and third-degree drug possession. He eventually took a deal and pleaded guilty to third and fourth-degree drug possession. He’s been sentenced to two years and four months in state prison, with credit for 155 days already served.
Charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and careless driving against Butler, which were related to a December 2021 police chase that reached speeds of 90 miles per hour, have been dismissed.