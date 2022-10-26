Meth and domestic assault send Rochester man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dealing methamphetamine and choking a woman is sending a Rochester man to state prison.
Randy Rocha, 34, was charged in five separate criminal cases stretching from October 2020 to December 2021.
He pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs for providing about seven grams to a police informant on November 23, 2020, and guilty to domestic assault by strangulation for attacking an adult female on December 1, 2021.
Charges related to a drug sale involving 16 grams of meth in October 2020, an arrest involving 41 grams of meth in July 2021, and an arrest involving 28 grams of meth in December 2021 were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Rocha was sentenced Wednesday to seven years and 11 months for the meth sale and two years and six months for the domestic assault. Both prison terms will be served at the same time. Rocha is being given credit for 345 days already served.