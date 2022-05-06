MetalCraft CEO shares experience with multiple sclerosis

MASON CITY, Iowa - Nearly one million people are living with multiple sclerosis in the United States, more than twice the original estimate, according to a study from the National MS Society.
Multiple sclerosis can be a debilitating condition, but many are finding ways to live and thrive. Steve Doerfler is the CEO of MetalCraft, and was officially diagnosed with MS 10 years ago. He says it can be difficult to keep his energy level up to run the company, as it affects his mobility, but he sticks to a strict routine to keep himself healthy.
"It's really something that I have to manage on a daily basis. I have to have quite an exercise routine. I have a stretching routine. A diet routine that I have to stick to on a daily basis if I'm going to succeed."
He cites not only his staff and a local MS support group, but also his family, as being strong supporters, especially his wife.
"She has been such an advocate for me, but also a support mechanism. We have diets we follow, she's a fantastic chef. She's also extremely supportive to ensure if I'm getting enough sleep, am I getting the exercise I need, my work-life balance kind of thing, am I getting the right supplements. She's constantly researching about MS, various articles and various therapies I should take a look at."
Over the past decade, Doerfler noticed the research and awareness behind MS has increased, as well as medication. But he notices one thing that needs to have more attention.
"The one thing that I think has been lagging that I would really like to get more involved with is the day-to-day therapies and living with this on a day-to-day basis. I see some therapies out there that could be extremely valuable."
While MS affects those that live with it differently, he believes having some control of it can help live life to the fullest.
"That's a lot of the battle, is to say, 'I'm not going to let MS dictate my life entirely.' You wake up every day, you have to deal with it, it's there, you understand it. Everybody can make a choice to say, 'it's not going to dictate me.' I try to wake up with that kind of attitude to say, let me get my exercise in, let me get my stretching in, let me do the things that I can control as much as I can."
KIMT News 3 is sponsoring the annual MS Walk this weekend in Mason City. The walk starts at 9:30 Saturday morning at Southbridge Mall. If you would like to register, click here.