Messy morning commute for Southeast Minnesota Friday, reminders from State Patrol

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With Friday's snowfall it was a messy drive to work for people across southeast Minnesota.
During the morning commute between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday Minnesota State Patrol responded to 20 crashes in southeast Minnesota, only one with injuries. In addition 17 cars went off the road and there were 7 jackknifed semis.
Sgt. Troy Christianson says to make sure everything on your car is working properly before hitting the roads.
“If your windshield wipers do freeze up, make sure you find a safe spot to pull over, don't pull over to the side of the road because you can become a hazard to other motorists or yourself walking outside, so pull into a gas station or somewhere safe.”
Drivers should be cautious of road conditions and falling temperatures and remember to drive a speed safe for the conditions.
“Just make sure they take their time on the way home, allow enough time, reduce speeds. Increase the following distance. Eliminate distractions and wear your seatbelt it's the simplest thing you can do," Sgt. Christianson adds.