Merger of Northern Country Coop and Viafield is approved by members

KIMT-TV 3 News – Members have voted in favor of merging Northern Country Cooperative and Viafield, two agriculture retail companies serving thousands of farmers in 16 counties in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota.
“We are grateful for the trust our fellow members showed in this merger vote. It is through that active member ownership that we will be able to further strengthen the services and resources for our farmer-owners,” says Dave Huper, Northern Country Board President.
Jason Schwenneker, current Northern Country CEO, will serve as the forthcoming cooperative’s CEO. Derrick Davis, current Viafield CEO, will continue his leadership as COO.
“This merger is truly the best path forward for our respective cooperatives, employees, and communities,” says Schwenneker. “We will be best positioned in size and scale to continue serving the expanding needs of our customers today and those in the next generations. That is truly something we all can be proud of.”
The new cooperative will begin conducting unified business effective February 1, 2024. Corporate offices will continue to be based in Iowa at both Charles City and Stacyville.
“Our boards pursued this unification with consideration of mutually sound financial standings and individual strengths that we recognized would bring increased value to our neighbor farmers,” says Steve Fullerton, Viafield Board President.
The merger comes after more than two years of shared resources and operations by both cooperatives, which employ over 270 people.