MercyOne North Iowa relocating bariatric surgery center

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Bariatric Surgery is expanding and moving to a new home.
“Our new location allows us to expand our reach to more patients,” says Dr. Matthew Fabian, bariatric and reflux surgeon. “Potential candidates for bariatric surgery have tried and failed at numerous weight loss programs. It’s not just about losing weight – it’s about good health and living your best life.”
The move is from Mason City Clinic to MercyOne West on N. Eisenhower Avenue in Mason City. MercyOne officials say it was a natural relocation due to the close proximity of MercyOne Center for Diabetes, Endocrinology and Weight Loss.
“We want to make people aware that you don’t need a referral for a consultation to discuss surgical weight loss options,” says Dr. Gregory Grimberg, bariatric and reflux surgeon. “If you have been struggling with weight loss and suffer from a variety of health conditions such as: diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), arthritis and chronic lower back pain, GERD (heartburn), obstructive sleep apnea or fatty liver disease, we’d love to talk with you.”