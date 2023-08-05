MercyOne North Iowa named one of America's best at several medical procedures

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has been named to a list of best hospitals in the country.
U.S. News & World Report has issued its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals list and included MercyOne North Iowa as a High Performing hospital for heart attack, hip replacement, knee replacement, back surgery (spinal fusion) and stroke. This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.
U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.
“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” says Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any High Performing rating. Hospitals that are High Performing have excelled in providing high quality care in specific procedures and/or conditions.”
U.S. News & World Report says the annual list is designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.