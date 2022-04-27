MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center needs volunteers

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is asking for a little help.
“We are in great need of volunteers. Whether you’re a high school or college student, have recently retired, or just looking to help the community, we have something for you,” says Stephanie Duckert, manager of volunteer services at MercyOne North Iowa. “We enjoy meeting people who can offer their time and unique talents to help carry out our Mission.”
The following volunteer opportunities are now available:
Escort - assist patients and visitors with where they need to go
Cancer Center Boutique - ring up sales, provide customer service
Spiritual Care - Communion, Initial Visitors
MercyOne North Iowa says volunteers must be at least 16 years old, have a health assessment at MercyOne employee health, be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a qualified medical exemption, and a TB test and a blood draw to prove immunities to communicable diseases are required.
For more information and to submit an application, click here.