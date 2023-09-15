MercyOne North Iowa honored for quality maternity care

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has been recognized by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield for excellence in maternity care.
MercyOne North Iowa is one of five hospitals receiving Blue Distinction® Center and Blue Distinction® Center+ designations. That places those medical centers among the nationally designated facilities shown to deliver quality specialty care based on objective measures developed by the medical community for patient safety and better health outcomes.
“MercyOne is honored to be included by Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield among the nation’s best providers of maternity care,” says MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz. “MercyOne care teams are committed to providing a personalized experience for each mother, infant, and their family while ensuring safe, quality care. Every woman and infant deserves this, and we are proud to have them choose to begin their journey at MercyOne.”
Also receiving the Blue Distinction® are MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, and Genesis Medical Center.
To receive a Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care designation, a healthcare facility must have a maternal quality improvement program and conduct drills and simulations for adverse events. In addition, it must meet clinical outcome metrics at an even higher standard than the program’s last designation cycle. Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield says besides those quality thresholds, facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers+ are, on average, 20 percent more cost-efficient per episode of care compared to their peers.
For more information about the program, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.