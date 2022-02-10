MercyOne North Iowa celebrates 10 years of robotic surgery

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is celebrating 10 years of robotic surgery.
The hospital says Dr. Robert Velez has completed 500 robotic procedures over the past decade.
“When the physician performs a surgery robotically, we are able to keep the procedure as minimally invasive as possible for the patient,” says Dr. Velez. “We can make smaller incisions and cause less trauma. This means an easier recovery.”
Dr. Velez, who is part of MercyOne North Iowa’s Obstetrics & Gynecology department, says the benefits of robotic surgery became obvious to him the first time he saw such a procedure.
“One look at the screen to view the surgical area, and I thought, ‘wow, this is a much better way to do this surgery.’ Robotic technology allows a surgeon to simply see so much better,” he says.
MercyOne North Iowa says it’s done a total of nearly 3,000 robotic surgeries in the last 10 years, with the most common being hysterectomies and prostate procedures.
Photos courtesy of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center