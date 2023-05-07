MercyOne has new Family and Sports Medicine location in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Athletes of all ages and skills levels have a new place to go for injury care in Mason City.
MercyOne North Iowa says it has opened a new Family and Sports Medicine location. Dr. John Fisher will be the primary care and sports medicine specialist leading treatment at the facility.
“A torn ACL prevented me from competing at the college level. I understand what playing sports means to you as an athlete,” says Dr. Fisher. “Our goal for your treatment is to get you back in the game as soon as possible.”
Patients who suffer from a sports injury will often be able to be seen the following business day and MercyOne says the location offers telehealth appointments and treats a variety of non-operative orthopedic injuries including:
Back pain
Bursitis
Sprains and strains
Sports concussions
Stress fractures
Tendon disorders
Osteoarthritis
Skin infections
Located at 910 North Eisenhower Avenue on the west campus, MercyOne North Iowa Family and Sports Medicine will be open from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. Schedule an appointment online or call 641-428-5811.