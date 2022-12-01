MercyOne expands cardiology care in Floyd County

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center says it is expanding its cardiology care services in Floyd County.
Dr. Tarec Elajami, cardiologist with MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center in Mason City, has been seeing patients at Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City and MercyOne says Dr. Elajami will be taking on more patients through this expansion.
“I enjoy my visits to Charles City because patients are very kind, and I feel a strong sense of community,” said Dr. Elajami. “There is a high prevalence of cardiovascular disease in the area, and I aim to provide excellent cardiovascular care.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cardiovascular diseases cause one in three deaths, or more than 859,000 people each year, in the United States. The leading risk factors for heart disease and stroke are:
• High blood pressure
• High low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol
• Diabetes
• Smoking
• Obesity
• Unhealthy diet
• Physical inactivity
MercyOne recommends taking a Heart Health Risk Assessment to get insight into your heart’s health and your likelihood of developing heart disease in the future. The quizzes take no longer than five minutes to complete and provide some useful information and recommendations based on how questions are answered. If necessary, tour primary care physician can refer you to Dr. Elajami or any MercyOne cardiologist.