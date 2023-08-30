MercyOne announces plans to close Albert Lea location, response from ALHC

UPDATE: The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition has released a statement on the closing of MercyOne's location in Albert Lea:
"The trustees of the Albert Lea Healthcare Coaliton invite community members to discuss the next steps for the nonprofit with the future closing of MercyOne in Albert Lea in December. We will continue our mission for local access to high-quality, affordable healthcare inspired by community involvement. We remain committed to our purpose of the community controlling needed healthcare services and restoring lost services for our citizens. We have a strong foundation and believe there are more options and opportunities to achieve our goals, and we look forward to the discussion."
"Please join us on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 6 pm at Wedgewood Cove."
Previous story below
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - MercyOne has announced plans to close its Albert Lea location, which is part of the Northbridge Mall.
The hospital cites the COVID-19 pandemic and workforce recruitment challenges as the main factors leading to the closure.
The health care system says the decision is part of an overall cost-cutting plan.
MercyOne plans to close the location by the end of the year but has said the home medical shop in Albert Lea will remain available.
The location first opened in July of 2021.