Mercy One Hospice care center to close in April

MASON CITY, Iowa. - The Mercy One North Iowa Hospice care center is closing its doors starting in April.
Mercy One cites that it must close its doors due to cost reduction and a need to use resources in other areas of the business.
KIMT News 3 reached out to Mercy One and received the following statement:
"Like all health care systems, MercyOne has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation costs and labor shortages. Unfortunately, this requires difficult decisions for our organization. As a result, by the end of April, inpatient hospice care will be delivered by MercyOne North Iowa within our medical center."
New patients seeking inpatient and temporary hospice care after will be required to go to the Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center at the beginning of April. Current patients will be transferred to other care facilities by April 17.
"There will be no interruption of inpatient or respite care for our hospice patients other than the transfer of that care to a different location. Hospice outpatient care will not be affected and will continue as usual. With care and safety as top priorities, we will work closely with our hospice patients and families to ensure a smooth transition.
The hospice has been caring for members of the community for the last four decades.