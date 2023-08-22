 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mental issues halt trial over the attempted murder of a Winnebago County man

  • Updated
Jesus Hernandez

Jesus Hernandez

CLARION, Iowa – A trial over the attempted murder of a North Iowa man is being held up.

Jesus Hernandez Jr., 58 of Galt, had been scheduled to stand trial starting Tuesday in Wright County for trying to kill Leobardo Sedano Diaz of Thompson.  Law enforcement says Hernandez and Diaz got into an argument on May 26 at Hernandez’ home and Hernandez tried to slash Dias in the throat with a knife.

Legal proceedings have been put on hold, however, after a judge found probable cause that Hernandez is suffering from a mental disorder that could prevent him from appreciating the crime he’s charged with or assisting in his defense.

The judge has ordered Hernandez to undergo a psychiatric competency evaluation and if he is found not competent to stand trial, Hernandez will receive mental treatment until his competency is restored.  Because Hernandez is considered to pose a danger to the public, he will remain in custody while undergoing mental treatment.