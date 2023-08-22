Mental issues halt trial over the attempted murder of a Winnebago County man

CLARION, Iowa – A trial over the attempted murder of a North Iowa man is being held up.
Jesus Hernandez Jr., 58 of Galt, had been scheduled to stand trial starting Tuesday in Wright County for trying to kill Leobardo Sedano Diaz of Thompson. Law enforcement says Hernandez and Diaz got into an argument on May 26 at Hernandez’ home and Hernandez tried to slash Dias in the throat with a knife.
Legal proceedings have been put on hold, however, after a judge found probable cause that Hernandez is suffering from a mental disorder that could prevent him from appreciating the crime he’s charged with or assisting in his defense.
The judge has ordered Hernandez to undergo a psychiatric competency evaluation and if he is found not competent to stand trial, Hernandez will receive mental treatment until his competency is restored. Because Hernandez is considered to pose a danger to the public, he will remain in custody while undergoing mental treatment.