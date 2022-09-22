Mental health resources offered after hoax 911 call; deputies resigned to seeing "dead children"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was a tense day for our area as first responders rushed to the scene of active shooter calls at local school districts on Wednesday.
While every call turned out to be a hoax, the emotional stress when responding to these types of incidents is very real.
Captain James Schueller explained, "I had a deputy in my office this morning who was there, and I think this kind of hits home, he said "On the driver there I was already resigning myself to the fact I was going to see dead children."
Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were among those who rushed to the scene of a reported active shooter situation at Lourdes High School but were unaware the 911 call was a hoax at the time.
"Your mind and your training kind of takes over and you just start saying I need to do this. I have to get this done. Then when you're clearing the building you're still on such high alert until the last room is cleared and you're certain there's not danger behind that door," said Schueller.
He went on to say that type of emotional strain is why the sheriff's office offers a Peer Support Team 24/7 along with a Chaplain Program and Wellness Check-in's to support deputies.
Schueller said, "We're all human and we have these emotions and officers aren't exempt from that. We may be able to go through and complete the task or the duties we have to carry out but the emotions are always underlying there."
He adds the mental health resources have been receiving positive feedback which is great news especially since it was a topic that once wasn't openly discussed.
"I think that's what's changed maybe the most in this profession over the years since I've been in it is that there's no stigma attached anymore to acknowledging feelings and saying, 'I need help.' added Schueller.
The department says there are also Critical Incident Debriefs that can be set up after intense incidents. The debrief only includes deputies or officers involved in the response.
Schueller says a debrief is still in the works following Wednesday's incident since it will require more coordination with at least 65 different squads present on the scene and multiple departments involved.