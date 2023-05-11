Mental health organizations host conference for awareness

ROCHESTER, Minn. - May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, and local organizations are teaching our community how to take better care of ourselves.
Today, the Southeast Minnesota Mental Health Collaborative hosted a conference to foster connections between people struggling with mental health.
Around a dozen or so speakers were able to talk with those attending the conference about promoting awareness of mental illness and suicide prevention.
Some were licensed medical professionals, while others were just regular people. However, all of them had a story to tell.
One speaker, Evan Hansen, recounted the story of carrying a canoe over 313 miles after three of his loved ones took their own lives. His "Portage for a Purpose" raised awareness and money for suicide prevention.
For Hansen, the experience taught him the best way to prevent suicide is to reach out to those in your life going through tough times.
"I believe that compassion is the best tool we have in combatting suicide, which is a combination of empathy and action," he said.
The event's keynote speaker, Nate Cannon, is an award winning public speaker and author. He talked about being a transgender man with a neurological disorder and recovering from chemical dependency.
He says that shedding these labels helped him with the recovery process.
"I believe that we're all more than just one layer of ourselves," said Cannon. "For my story, I talk about how those things kind of interweave and intertwine and the importance of being our authentic selves regardless of what layer of diversity we might bring to the table."
With one in four adults in the U.S. suffering from mental illness, the Collaborative says one of its goals is to help end the stigma surrounding mental illness by encouraging others to discuss their mental health.