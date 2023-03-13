Menards tries to help out those in need

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Menards is partnering with organizations across several states to help them provide essentials to those in need. The Menards on the south side of Rochester is partnering with the Women's Shelter and Support Center. They're accepting any nonperishable food items like soups and basic hygiene items like toothbrushes. You can drop off your donations in a box by the exit. Brent Evenstad, the general manager at the store, said it's important to give back to the community.
“Well, with the city of Rochester doing everything to help support us here in our business, I think that it’s super important for us to be able to do a part in the community, to be able to give back to those who are gonna need maybe a little bit of support or help during these times," Evenstad said.
It'll run through the end of March.