Memorial tree planted in honor of former Rochester Mayor Chuck Hazama

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A permanent and living reminder of former Rochester Mayor Chuck Hazama is now growing downtown.
A memorial redbud tree was planted in Hazama Gateway Plaza on Tuesday afternoon in his honor.
His daughter, Ann, attended the planting and says it's fitting for the man who had a green thumb.
She said, "He loved gardening and planting trees so my parents would be very happy to know they're a living symbol."
Hazama died in November of last year at the age of 89. He made significant contributions to Rochester during his time as mayor after being elected in 1979 and serving until 1995.
He left a lasting impact on the city through his efforts to secure funding for Rochester's flood control project, worked to revitalize downtown and helped start RochesterFest.
Ann says everything came together this month to truly honor her father's legacy.
She said, "He passed away last year but because of COVID we didn't have a service and due to the holidays and things. June is Father's Day and RochesterFest is this week and he was the person who helped start that and it was my parent's anniversary so I just thought it would be nice to come back. I also live in Arizona so I didn't want to come back when it was really cold so it all kind of worked out!"
Right across from Hazama's tree is his wife's memorial redbud tree. Ann says they'd be happy to know they're a living symbol, growing together.