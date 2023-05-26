Memorial Day weekend sees increased car travel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With memorial day weekend on the horizon, a near-record number of travelers are already setting out for a road trip.
The next few days are estimated to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000.
According to AAA, over 37 million Americans will be driving to their vacation destinations this year, an increase of over two million from last year - thanks to lower gas prices.
When asking travelers at the I-90 rest stop near Austin where they were heading, many were gleeful about their annual trips.
"We're headed to the Dells," said Valle Thompson of Omaha, NE. "Meeting up with some long time friends up there."
"Elkhorn, Wisconsin," said Kara Martin of Adrian, MN.
"We're gonna go barrel racing for three days," added Kaylee Hieronimus of Ashton, IA.
"Heading up to Rhinelander, Wisconsin," said David Lund of Nora Springs, IA. "My mother-in-law lives up there on the lake."
Despite record numbers for overall travel this weekend, AAA says car travel is still below pre-pandemic levels.
More Memorial Day travel statistics and tips can be found on AAA's website here.