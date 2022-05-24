 Skip to main content
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Looking ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, we've got warmer temperatures in store! Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s on Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day Monday. Although much of the holiday weekend will feature some sunshine and warm weather, there is a chance for a few thunderstorms each day. It will not be a total washout, so don't cancel any outdoor plans, but keep an eye on storm chances as we get closer to the weekend.

