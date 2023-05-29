Memorial Day program held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier this morning, the Rochester Veterans Memorial Association led a procession that made its way toward Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. At that location, the association held a Memorial Day program. Hundreds of people attended the program. Various veteran organizations and law enforcement agencies carried flags, wreaths were laid down in front of white crosses, and somebody sang the national anthem for the attendees. Later on, a large bell was rung seven times in order to remember those who have responded, served, protected, defended, suffered, sacrificed, and died. Second Lieutenant Sergey Duchelle, the deputy commander of cadets for the Southeast Minnesota Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, explained why it's important to honor veterans' sacrifices.
“They’re six feet under, and they sacrificed their entire life for the betterment of the country when they could have chose not to serve, so it’s-it’s a bigger service above themself," Duchelle said.
After the program, veteran organizations gathered at Center Street Bridge to honor the dead whose remains are buried at sea. After that, the Rochester Veterans Memorial Association held memorial services at local cemeteries. This included Calvary Cemetery and Marion Cemetery among others.