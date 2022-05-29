'Memorial Day is everyday' at the Adams American Legion's Veterans Museum

ADAMS, Minn.-On Monday, Memorial Day will usher in another year of remembering the fallen service men and women who fought for democracy.
At the Adams American Legion, however, Memorial Day takes place everyday at the location's Veteran's Museum.
Post Commander Dennis Lewison oversees the museum, which is filled of military effects spanning back to the 1910s on the walls and floor space of the museum.
Lewison said the museum was created sometime after the 50th Anniversary of WW2, when some families came forward with photos, rifles, uniforms and other effects that had been passed down by family members that were veterans.
Some of the museums items include a humvee door that was damaged by an IED, a saddle from the horseback American calvary, photos of those killed in combat and military radios from throughout the 20th century.
Lewison said the museum is an important reminder of the price of freedom.
"The way things are nowadays, we all take things for granted but there are those that served that made sure you could take things for granted. Deep down inside of all that served, they did what their country wanted them...you do what you gotta do...come home and survive. You always hope that you generation your kids and stuff you went, you hope that is the end of wars," Lewison said.
The Adams' Veteran's Museum is open to all visitors.
Lewison said to contact the legion if you want to donate a piece of American military history.