Melby Memorial Charities holds annual 5K

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Runners in Rochester started off their weekend racing for a good cause.
On Saturday morning 30 runners competed in the Melby Memorial 5K taking off from Sorellina's restaurant near the Apache Mall.
Melby Memorial Charities the organization that hosted the race is named after Byron resident Paul Melby who died from an un-diagnosed heart condition in 2011. Melby was crossing the finish line of a local race that qualified him for the Boston Marathon.
Saturday's 5K is one of several events Melby Memorial Charities organizes each year to raise money for a community member struggling with a medical condition who has a connection to sports.
"Melby Memorial Charities not only sponsors the events today which again are a 5K, volleyball tournament, cornhole, silent auction, raffles, all kinds of fun things going on. We also try to promote the sports of volleyball and running. Those are two sports our fallen friend was very passionate about," says Paul Fishbaugher, the Melby Memorial Charities president.
Proceeds from this year's Melby Memorial 5K will benefit Terrie Connelly a 53-year-old Byron resident who is battling her second stint of cancer.