Meet the 2023 Iowa State Fair Queen

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Henry County teen has been crowned Queen of the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
18-year-old Kalayna Durr was selected from the 104 contestants who had been crowned queen of their respective county fairs prior to the State Fair.
Durr who will reign for the next year, receives in addition to her crown, sash and trophy. She also receives a $1,000 scholarship from Dawghouse Concessions, a floral bouquet from Boesen the Florist, a $600 gift card, a pair of diamond earrings from B. Shannon Designs, cowboy boots from Long Creek Outfitters and an Iowa State Fair Brick from the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation.
Kiley Langley, 18 of Muscatine County, was named first runner-up. Second runner-up was Lillian Howe, 16 of Fremont County. Taylor Bartholomew, 17 of Washington County, was named third runner-up.
The first runner-up earns a $1,500 scholarship and $300 gift card; the second runner-up wins $1,000 in scholarship money and a $250 gift card; and the third runner-up receives a $500 scholarship and a $200 gift card.
Competition organizers say judging is based on personality, attitude, awareness, leadership, citizenship, contribution to community, overall appearance, charm and poise.