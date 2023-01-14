Meet-and-greet with local artist at Rochester Art Center

ROCHESTER, Minn.-At the Rochester Art Center, there was a tea party today to celebrate the opening of the exhibition "Matriarchate." The exhibition features these sculptures made out of things like paper, tape and industrial wool felt. People could chat with Nicole Havekost about her work, enjoy some tea and snacks, and watch her work on a new piece. She said she enjoys sharing her love of art with others.
“Any chance I have to share what I love and to talk with other people about what interests them about art is just really fabulous," Havekost said.
If you'd like to check the exhibition out, it'll be at the Rochester Art Center through April 2nd.