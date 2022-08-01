Medical marijuana gummies now legal for Minnesota patients

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Medical marijuana patients can now purchase legal marijuana in gummy form starting on Monday.
Green Good's CEO Kyle Kingsley said the medical dispensary will have five flavors available for patients.
Kingsley said medical marijuana is a much safer alternative than prescribed opioid drugs.
"So, this is something people can use in lieu of the much more dangerous opioids. People could eat 100s, 1000s of these gummies and not have an overdose, compared to just a very minimal overdose of opioids can threaten somebody's life. So, this is really an interesting tool to me to counter opioids, particularly in the setting of chronic pain," Kingsley said.
However, patients looking to switch over to medical marijuana gummies will first have to meet with a pharmacist per Minnesota law, according to Kingsley.
"Come into our dispensary, give us a call. We are pretty quick with helping people out to get that consultation. One of the perks we provide the patients is the pharmacist consultation and when they switch to new forms it is required by the state to talk with a pharmacist. That is a good thing. It is going to give them more information and empower them with knowledge in fighting their medical disease or condition," Kingsley said.
The Minnesota of Department Health's website states there are more than 37,000 medical marijuana card holders in Minnesota, with more than 1,200 residing in Olmsted County.