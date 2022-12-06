Medical experts encouraging flu shots as vaccination rates remain low in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - It is National Influenza Vaccination Week and medical experts are encouraging flu vaccinations during a time the virus is easily spread.
In the last 3 weeks, Public Health says there has been a three percent increase in flu vaccinations in each age group in Olmsted County.
The 47 and older population is at the highest percentage vaccinated at 42 percent.
Children 0-6 years are the second highest, and ages 19-46 are the lowest at only 20 percent vaccinated.
While vaccination rates remain low, Olmsted County is seeing close to what flu vaccination rates were prior to the pandemic.
“It’s getting better - but as we know, we have more holidays coming up - we'll be in confined places with more people, so getting vaccinated now would be very important because it takes about two weeks,” says Leah Espinda-Brandt, Disease Prevention and Control Nurse Manager at Olmsted County Public Health.
It takes two weeks after the flu shot for your body to build up immunity to the virus. Typically flu season starts in October and goes through April so it's not too late to get it.
“Those that can get vaccinated should because healthy people can help prevent the spread to compromised those that are pregnant, children, and those that are at higher risk,” Espinda-Brandt adds.
You can get the flu shot from your doctor, and at pharmacy and retail locations.
In Olmsted County, there have been 1,100 flu hospitalizations since October, significantly higher than the last two flu seasons.