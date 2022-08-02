What differentiates medical cannabis edibles from hemp-derived products previously authorized?

MINNESOTA - THC hemp derived products became legal in Minnesota the first of July. Now medical marijuana patients can purchase legal marijuana in gummy form as of August 1st. So what's the difference?
The main difference between the two is their THC level.
Hemp derived beverages and edibles are regulated at a much lower level with .3% or less THC, the psychoactive component that has an impact on people. Medical cannabis is naturally derived at a higher level of THC, increasing its potency.
Medical cannabis products are regulated by the Minnesota Department of Health through the state medical cannabis program, meaning they are subjected to testing protocols to ensure patient safety and consistency.
Sarah Lynch, spokesperson for Rise/Green Thumb Industries, one of only two licensed medical operators in the state, says they have been preparing for several months to roll out this new option for medical patients.
“Gummies exist in vitamins, and other types of medicines, so this is a very approachable medication for them. An option that we're thrilled to be offering, and offering it with consistency and quality, backed by our years of experience,” she explains.
She adds the benefits of purchasing from a licensed dispensary is testing is used to identify the presence of any harmful contaminants.
“Regardless if they're cannabis derived or if they are from hemp, our goal always been to help patients and consumers feel informed and help them improve their quality of well-being.”
There are a variety of conditions that qualify patients for the medical cannabis program including chronic pain, sleep apnea, Alzheimer's, and autism spectrum disorder.
Once you qualify, you are able to shop at any one of the dispensaries in Minnesota.
If you are interested in the medical cannabis program, visit here.