Med City workshop helps young dancers

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a dance workshop at the Rochester Mayo Clinic Area hotel today. It was a chance for dancers in the surrounding areas to learn from master teachers from across the country. The workshop featured teachers who have worked for famous celebrities like Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and Cher. Keri LaGrand, one of the master teachers, said she feels fortunate to be a part of something like this.
“Coming to event like this is always really gratifying for someone like me because it’s again more intimate, so I really get to get in there and shape them and work with them personally, which is sort of the goal is to be able to individually influence these dancers to be better people and to be better dancers," LaGrand said.
The people behind the Paradigm Dance Workshop hope this can become an annual event in our area.