Med city woman asking for the publics' help in identifying man allegedly involved in hit and run

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Jennifer Stiernagle is asking the Rochester community for help in identifying a man who she said hit her with his black truck around 2 p.m. on Monday.
Stiernagle said she was riding her electric bike on 3rd Ave. SE when she approached the intersection of 6 St. SE, as a man in a black pickup truck pulled up to the latter street's stop sign.
The man initially stopped, Stiernagle said, but hit the gas as she began to cross the intersection, resulting in Stiernagle hitting the ground and injuring her right wrist, pelvic area and the right side of her body.
The man did not stop after the initial hit, either, Stiernagle said, as he proceeded to drive over her bike's front tire, lifting his truck in the air, before smacking it back down on the pavement and heading towards downtown Rochester.
Stiernagle said she went to the Rochester Police Department (RPD) for help but has not heard of any updates.
Stiernagle said she hopes by getting the word out, the public can help find the man who hit her.
"This is why I am wanting help, finding this person because he needs to face the consequences for his actions. He possibly disabled me for the rest of his life and he needs to be caught," Stiernagle said.
Residents are asked to contact RPD If you have any information about this black Ford F-150 below.