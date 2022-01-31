Med City residents speak up about what they want from lawmakers

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Minnesota legislature kicked off its 2022 legislative session on Monday.
A host of agenda items are expected have been proposed by both state GOP and DFL members.
The state recorded a $7,7 billion dollar surplus last year, which will force lawmakers to figure out a way to spend the excess cash.
Jackie is a former teacher and Rochester community member and said she wants some of the money to be invested into education.
"Providing monetary support for supplies and then with having extra staff if you do not have enough time in the day to really prep for your classes, you know, relying as a team on your other staff members is really important, so having those resources to hire more staff and to give students the support and resources they need," Jackie said.
Education spending is a big part of Gov. Walz's spending plan, which would include more than $75 million for the hiring of diverse teachers, as well as additional mental health staff and screenings.
Herchran Singh is a medical student in Rochester and said she wants to see immediate COVID-19 relief.
"The people that go into healthcare are those that usually will sacrifice themselves to help others and think about the greater good but that does not mean you should take advantage of those people. Currently there are places that are really short staffed because of people that are not able to or do not want to get vaccinated and that is making the burden much greater for those that are on the frontline trying to do that work. So, I think some financial compensation will be highly, highly beneficial," Singh said.
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said the legislature already agreed on paying frontline workers last year but could not come to an agreement on who would receive the money.
"If you remember we had a commission that could not figure out who to give the $250 million dollars to the frontline workers. So now all of those months have passed where people should have been given that money. The money was already appropriated and that money has not been given out. They could not settle on who should be deemed a frontline worker and should get what," Hardy said.
The 2022 session is expected to end in the early spring and can be watched virtually here.