Med City receives two new electric buses

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester has finally received a pair of New Flyer electric buses.
The buses were made in St. Cloud.
Mayor Kim Norton said each bus cost around $1.4 million dollars, however the Federal No Emissions/Low Emissions vehicle grant covered 85% of costs for the buses, as well as 90% of costs for electric infrastructure, which includes charging stations.
Both buses are 60 feet long and 11 feet high, with 61 seats.
Norton said Rochester can learn from previous electrical vehicle mistakes made in other cities before the city continues to build its electric fleet.
"Yes there were some bumps in the road early on and fortunately we were not one of the first cities, we were early adopters for sure but we were not on the cutting edge leading edge on that. So, we can learn from the mistakes or the lack of technology or errors that happened from other communities, so I am hoping we can have a much smoother rollout of these two beautiful buses," Norton said.
One of the perks that comes with the new buses, of course, is its zero emission output but also its noise level.
Norton said the new buses will reduce noise levels while operating, saving a lot of neighbors the headache of listening to gas powered buses on a busy morning.
However, the buses will have a diesel component, according to Norton.
Norton said the buses will be equipped with diesel heater during the winter months to help heat commuters inside the bus.
Norton said city officials are beginning to learn how to operate the buses and expects the new electric buses to hit the Med City streets in a few weeks.