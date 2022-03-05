Med City reaction to Social Lights final night canceled

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The risk of severe weather is forcing changes and cancellations for the last night of Social Lights.
The decision comes after consulting with the National Weather Service and the Rochester Police Department.
With possible lightning and strong wind gusts predicted, RDA says safety comes first.
KIMT spoke to families looking forward to this afternoon's ‘Fam Jam,’ the portion of the event geared towards families.
Ruby, Ari, Izzy, Sienna, and Myles say they were, “Disappointed, but then I realized it was raining so we couldn't have it. We walked all the way from our hotel to come here, so it was disappointing. We'll be back next year, hopefully.”
“We were looking forward to basketball, music, and basketball. We were here yesterday and we had a lot of fun dancing to the music with the lights - everybody seemed happy,” add Addison, Addison, Kaelee and Olivia.
Although Social Lights is canceled, there's still some time to participate in the ‘Social Lights’ social media contest. You can win a $25 dollar gift card to a downtown Rochester business of your choice.
All you have to do is follow Downtown Rochester MN on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, post a photo by 11:59 pm Saturday, and tag Downtown Rochester MN and use #sociallights. Three winners will win a $25 gift card.