Med-City prepares for incoming winter storm

Weather Alert

...Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across much of Iowa Tonight into Tuesday... .A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation is set to impact Iowa starting late this afternoon, and then spreading into portions of central and southern Iowa tonight and into Tuesday morning. The wintry mix is expected to transition to snow north by Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow covered or icy roads. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...A mixture of precipitation initially, transitioning to all snow by Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. North winds are expected to increase to 20 to 35 mph by Tuesday morning with some blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. &&