Med-City prepares for incoming winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With snow in the forecast the Med-City is already planning on how to keep our roads clear and traffic moving as smoothly as possible.
Before the first flakes have even fallen Rochester Public Transit has been gearing up to respond.
RPT communications coordinator Nick Lemmer says the system works closely with the Public Works Department and plow crews.
Lemmer says crews try and prioritize transit routes during a snow storm to keep operations running smoothly.
RPT does have some advice for riders; Lemmer says passengers should be careful when getting on on and off buses during winter conditions.
He explained, "We remind people to dress warm, dress for the conditions and also use caution when making their way to or from their bus stop. Slippery or icy conditions might exist especially since we had a warm up, then a cold spell, and now a little bit of snow on top of that. Underneath that snow could be icy conditions so we ask people to be careful when they get on and off the bus."
Riders can download a mobile app called Double Map which gives passenger real-time information. It allows riders to see exactly when they can expect their bus or if there are any delays.
KIMT News 3 also reached out to the city of Rochester. We're told the public works team is monitoring the incoming storm. Trucks were prepped on Friday and teammates are standing by.
Depending on how much snow the Med-City gets plows will likely be deployed between 2-4am.