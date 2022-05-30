Med City Memorial Day events honor fallen Americans

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Community members gathered in downtown Rochester on Monday to remember fallen Americans for Memorial Day.
Soldiers Field was host to a Memorial Day program, which has not taken place at the memorial or park since 2018.
The program started at 10 a.m. and included an array of guest speakers that recited historical speeches, such as President Abraham Lincoln's 'Gettysburg Address', the 'Missing Man Table' script and the 'Purest Democracy' speech that was originally given by Chaplain Roland B. Gittelsohn from the dedication speech at Iwo Jima in 1945.
The Caledonian Pipe Band, as well as other musical guests, filled the fields of the memorial with music as the Med City paid respect to service men and women who lost their life fighting for democracy.
After the memorial event, the American Legion Post 92 made its way to the Center Street Bridge near the Mayo Civic Center, where two wreaths were thrown into the Zumbro River to honor fallen Americans.
The ceremonial event featured a three volley salute by the legion's honor guard and was closed out by Olmsted County Sheriff Keven Torgerson as his rendition of TAPS on the trumpet carried across the Zumbro River's choppy waters.
Honor Guard Commander Dale Brumm of American Legion Post 92 said today's events are meant to memorialize the brave men and women that gave their life for the United States.
"We remember all of our veterans and our fallen soldiers. It brings us together as one unit on memorial day and every day and we just honor our fallen soldiers, what they contributed the ultimate sacrifice that our men and women have gave to our country," Brumm said.
The Department of Defense and Department of Veteran Affairs estimates that more than 1.1 million Americans have died in wars spanning back to the American Revolutionary War.