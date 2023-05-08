Med City Marathon looking for more volunteers before runners line up

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med City Marathon is searching for more volunteers to help facilitate the races on May 12th and 13th.
The organization has about 150 volunteers as of Monday. However, they are looking for 30 more workers to assist the event.
"The goal is really to get people out and moving and that's the really cool thing about it is that it really creates opportunities for people to set up goals, get their kids out, and get people invested in this type of lifestyle," said Director of Med City Marathon, Evin Haukos.
There are several jobs the organization is asking people of Rochester to sign up for. From guiding runners to handing out waters, the marathon is wanting as much help as possible.
"We just really just want to spread the word and get people involved and we want people coming from the twin city area, staying in hotels, dining in restaurants and really enjoy Rochester. Who knows, maybe if they love it, they will want to move down here," said Haukos.
